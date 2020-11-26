Clear
Sertoma Club hosts 14th annual Turkey Trot 5K

About half as many runners participated in the run this year due to the pandemic.

Posted: Nov 26, 2020 7:10 PM
Updated: Nov 26, 2020 8:06 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Runners and walkers took part in the traditional Turkey Trot 5K Thursday morning over at Remington Nature Center.

The annual run is hosted by the Sertoma Club of St. Joseph.

Organizers said the pandemic did have an effect on turnout, only about half as many runners took part this year.

Those in The Sertoma Club said they wanted to continue the run in person this year because proceeds from the event are needed now more than ever.

"The challenges of the pandemic are both inconvenient and very expensive so certainly all of the non-profits in our community need as much help and support as they can get this year." Pat Burton, race coordinator said.

Proceeds from the run go toward the YMCA and the Noyes Home for Children. 


