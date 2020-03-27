Servepro trainees tackle crash course in Personal Protective Equipment

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo.) In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Servepro teamed up with the St. Joseph Safety Council to hold a training session over how to properly address contaminated spaces.

In the exercise, trainees cleaned up a simulated hazardous spill. The goal of the task was to get them comfortable working with personal protective equipment (PPE).

With more and more cases of Covid-19 being reported, Servepro staff said they want to make sure their employees understand how important PPE is.

"It’s very important with regards to the personal protective equipment that we use it properly," Brett Halsey owner Servepro St. Joseph said.

Halsey said he expects a rise in demand for professional sanitation services as concerns over Covid-19 continue, he said he wants his staff to be prepared to meet that need.

"I want them to have all the tools at their disposal, as well as the knowledge to be able to safely go in and take care of these problems," Halsey said.

Servepro staff said they're still waiting for recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control regarding disinfectants for Covid-19 because the virus is so new.