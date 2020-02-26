Seven Candidates File for Missouri Governor's Election

The current list of candidates includes:
Democrats:
La'Ondrill Brown
Nicole Galloway
Eric Morrison
Republicans:
Mike Parson (Incumbent)
James Neely
Raleigh Ritter
Libertarian:
Rik Combs
