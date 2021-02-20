Clear
Several displaced after southside fire

Seven adults and two children lived in the home according to the fire department, all are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

Posted: Feb 20, 2021 11:19 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several people were displaced Saturday afternoon following a house fire on the southside.

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a home in the 5600 block of King Hill Avenue.

SJFD said the blaze started in the attic above the kitchen and quickly got out of control, though most of the damage was contained to that area of the house, the fire department says it's still not safe to live in.

Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard said most of the damage remained in the kitchen, however it was too extensive for the occupants to remain in the home. 

A total of 7 adults and 2 children lived in the home, all are receiving help from the American Red Cross. 

