Several hundred Buch. Co residents get tested for Covid-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Vehicles showed up at Mosaic Life Care Saturday for the first day of a mass Covid-19 testing operation.

The drive thru testing operation was held inside an on site parking garage. The testing, was given via a nasopharyngeal swab.

Those that signed up sai they felt the process went fairly smoothly.

"Went through pretty quick," Doug Campbell, a testing patient said. "It took us probably less than five minutes."

Most people were unphased by the testing process, while others found a little more challenging

"There was a little bit of a sting and that was it," Barbara Campbell, a testing patient said.

"I didn’t like them sticking in my nose like that," Elenor Coon, a testing patient said.

Most people were happy to take part in the operation, they said they wanted to take every opportunity to know their status.

"I have health problems," Barbara said. "If I were to get it, I'd be hospitalized."

Patients also said they wanted to get a clearer picture of the virus’ impact in Buchanan County.

"With things opening up I think it important to find out just how many people are positive," Doug said. "...so leaders can make wiser decisions."

Those who got tested Saturday say they highly recommend others take the opportunity to do so, they say they felt accomplished taking part in the effort to combat Covid-19 here at home.

"Protect yourself, protect your family." Flora Jimenez, a testing patient said.

834 people were tested Saturday at Mosaic. The testing will continue Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To pre-register, click here to be redirected to the Missouri Department of Heath and Senior Services' website.