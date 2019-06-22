Clear
Several hundred people without power in St. Joseph area

Thunderstorms moving through the area Saturday afternoon have caused several hundred KCP&L customers to lose power in the St. Joseph area.

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 5:59 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thunderstorms moving through the area Saturday afternoon have caused several hundred KCP&L customers to lose power in the St. Joseph area.

As of 5:30 p.m., more than 400 customers were without power on the north side of St. Joseph. Power outages also extended up into Andrew and DeKalb counties as well. Outages have also been reported in eastern Kansas.

Crews are being assigned to restore power.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all counties along and west of I-35 until 10:00 p.m., it does not include Livingston County.
