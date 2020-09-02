Several items stolen from local organization helping southside flood victims

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the past five weeks, volunteers with the Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief Program have been cleaning houses on the southend.

"We do this out of the kindness of our heart," Roger Brumley, St. Joseph Baptist Disaster Relief said. "Out of our love for God and love for people."

Sadly, no good deed goes unpunished for the group, who found themselves a victim of crime this past week.

Volunteers said someone cut the locks out of three trailers they own, stealing a good amount of their equipment.

Stolen Items included toolsets, power tools, chainsaws, generators and even an infatiable bounce house for community events.

Despite the theft, cleanup efforts haven't stopped for the disaster relief volunteers, they've had to make due with their own personal equipment.

"Some of us have brought our power saws and power washers and everything in to help do disaster relief." Brumley said.

About $12,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the three trailers, though volunteers said what disappoints them the most isn't what was taken.

"We're saddened that someone feels like they have to steal in order to get by in life," Brumley said. "There's lots of places for them to get help if they want."

Disaster Relief volunteers said helping others is what they do, and they want the opportunity to help the person(s) who took from them.

"If I could sit down for an hour with those who took it and listen to see what's going on in their life, then maybe I could find them some real help." Brumley said.

Anyone with information on the stolen items is asked to contact the St. Joseph Disaster Relief Association by phone at (816) 233- 2504.