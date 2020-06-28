Clear

Severe storms cause damage, leaves thousands without power.

The severe storms brought winds as high as 80 mph to St. Joseph as well as heavy rain and hail.

Posted: Jun 28, 2020 12:43 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Severe storms blew through St. Joseph early Saturday morning  bringing high winds, hail and heavy rain. 

The storm left thousands without power as well as lots of down tree limbs for people to clean up during the daylight hours on Saturday. 

Those specializing in tree maintenance were especially busy tending to call after call for tree service. 

Larry Kinion of Larry's Precision Lawn & Landscaping LLC said his phone started ringing at 6 a.m. Saturday and has not stopped since. 

"We've taken trees off of houses, we've taking trees off of cars," He said. 

Kinion also added that he expects a full day on Sunday as well. 

Drop off sites are available across the city for residents to dispose of storm damage. Visit the city's Facebook page for more information. 

Storms possible overnight Saturday and clearing into Sunday afternoon for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Hot and humid conditions will push in Sunday with a high in the low to mid 90s with high dew points leading to a heat index around 100 for much of the region.
