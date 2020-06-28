Severe storms cause damage, leaves thousands without power.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Severe storms blew through St. Joseph early Saturday morning bringing high winds, hail and heavy rain.

The storm left thousands without power as well as lots of down tree limbs for people to clean up during the daylight hours on Saturday.

Those specializing in tree maintenance were especially busy tending to call after call for tree service.

Larry Kinion of Larry's Precision Lawn & Landscaping LLC said his phone started ringing at 6 a.m. Saturday and has not stopped since.

"We've taken trees off of houses, we've taking trees off of cars," He said.

Kinion also added that he expects a full day on Sunday as well.

Drop off sites are available across the city for residents to dispose of storm damage. Visit the city's Facebook page for more information.