Severe storms cause widespread damage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Severe storms caused widespread damage around St. Joseph overnight.

The storms were marked by heavy rain and damaging winds. At one point tornado sirens sounded in parts of St. Joseph and Buchanan County but no tornado warning was issued or confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Strong winds ripped the roof off part of an apartment building on Genefield Road and the Patee House in downtown St. Joseph. The storm also brought down trees and power lines across many communities leaving thousands without power.