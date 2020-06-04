Clear
Severe storms cause widespread damage

The storms were marked by heavy rain and damaging winds.

Posted: Jun 4, 2020 4:37 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Severe storms caused widespread damage around St. Joseph overnight.

The storms were marked by heavy rain and damaging winds. At one point tornado sirens sounded in parts of St. Joseph and Buchanan County but no tornado warning was issued or confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Strong winds ripped the roof off part of an apartment building on Genefield Road and the Patee House in downtown St. Joseph. The storm also brought down trees and power lines across many communities leaving thousands without power.

A very warm and windy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Afternoon highs in the region reached into the mid-80s to low 90s.
