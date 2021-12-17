Severe weather can't stop Holiday with a Hero program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Not even near-hurricane strength winds and rain could stop this year's Holiday with a Hero Program.

The event was formerly Shop with a Cop, but this year area law enforcement were joined by fire crews and first responders to invite some special young people to come to Walmart and shop for their own Christmas presents.

Even though the winds knocked out power to the South Belt Walmart where they were back on last night, the heros and kids shopped by using flashlights.

Today, the heroes were back at Walmart loading the toys and other presents and getting them ready to be picked up.

"We often joke that the kids enjoy this, but honestly I think we enjoy it more. To see the satisfaction on kids. The families were troopers last night and continued to shop with us,” Brendon McGinnis from the St. Joseph Police Department



"Once we got the power restored about 11 o'clock my folks stayed behind and we rang all the shopping carts up and got it ready for them to pick up this morning,” Chastity Hixson, South Walmart Store Manager said.

A total of 350 kids from Buchanan and Andrew county participated this year.

Each kid had $200 to spend on themselves and another $50 to buy a gift for someone else.

Several area businesses donated money to make the night possible.