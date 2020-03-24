Sew... you want to help? 12-year-old St. Joseph girl using love for sewing to make masks

(ST. JOSEPH) 12-year-old Izzy Arnold is sitting at home because of the coronavirus outbreak. School is out at Bode Middle School and across the country. However, it's not stopping her from staying busy.

"One makes a difference sometimes," Arnold said.

Arnold picked up a love for sewing during a school project in October and she's using it now to help those around her.

Arnold made a face mask over the weekend because she was bored and wanted to sew. What happened next was not expected.

Several people saw her mask on her dad's Facebook page and immediately wanted her to make them masks.

Since then, Arnold has made more than 25 masks and there are orders for at least 40 more.

She said she makes these masks because every little bit helps.

The proceeds from the masks will be used to make more masks that will be donated to local medical professionals to ensure they are safe as they work hard to keep us safe.

For more information or how to order a mask, visit Izzy's dad Facebook page (Kyle Arnold).