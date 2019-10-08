Shakespeare Chateau designated as local Historic Landmark

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Shakespeare Chateau Inn Bed and Breakfast will now be listed as a Historic Landmark in the City of St. Joseph.

On Monday, City Council voted in favor of adding the property to the landmark list. The owner, Isobel McGowan, said the title adds an extra layer of significance to her home.

"It's certainly an honor to be named and designated as a Historic Landmark on the local level," McGowan said. "Of course, here on Hall Street, the entire district is on the National Register, as well as the district is also a Landmark District in St. Joe."

She said the recognition will also help down the line, adding more importance for future owners and even neighbors. The honor came after a period of extensive research on the history of the home and its design.

"It's actually quite unusual to have a Victorian-era mansion home that has an interior that's as intact and original as this house is," McGowan said.

The home was built in 1885 for Nathan Phipps and Elmarine Ogden, as a home to entertain guests and throw large balls or get-togethers. McGowan said in addition to the home's long history, 47 of the stain glass windows are original which is more than any other mansion home in North America.

"I feel like the building really does have some very historically significant features, and it's certainly well-deserving of landmark designation," McGowan said.

Last December, an independent film crew shot a movie largely at the Shakespeare Chateau. The film was titled "Christmas at the Chateau" and will premiere on Showtime beginning November 2, 2019.

City Council also approved adding the McNeely Home, located at 701 South 11th Street, to the local Historic Landmark list as well Monday night.