Shatto Milk Company celebrates 15th year

(OSBORN, Mo.) Celebrating its 15th year, Shatto Milk Company invited people in the community to its farm on Saturday.

The annual customer appreciation event, Family Day at the Farm, brought people to the farm located in rural Clinton county just outside of Osborn.

People were able to go face to face with some of the cows that produce the milk for the company. Other activities included bull riding, milking cows, bounce houses, and the opportunity to purchase some Shatto products.

Barbara Shatto, Owner and President of the Shatto Milk Company, says that each year thousands of people show up to the event.

"We are just a local family farm and we just want everyone to know us and to enjoy all of our quality products,"Shatto said. "We try to make the very best locally for Kansas City and St. Joe."

The Clinton county Sheriff's Department was also at the event assisting with traffic and crowd management.

"It's important for us to be able to support our businesses in our county and take care of our businesses," Clinton county Sheriff Larry Fish said. "If they need help, we are only a call away."

Shatto Milk Company provides private tours for those who missed this year's event. You can find more information on their website.