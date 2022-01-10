Clear
Shatto Milk Company offering limited edition milk as Chiefs enter playoffs

Shatto Milk Company is offering limited edition bottles of its red velvet milk as the Kansas City Chiefs enter the playoffs.

Posted: Jan 10, 2022 9:18 PM

(OSBORN, Mo.) Shatto Milk Company is offering limited edition bottles of its Red Velvet Milk as the Kansas City Chiefs enter the playoffs.

In a news release, Shatto says that deliveries of the limited edition milk will be made to area stores beginning on Wednesday. The milk is available at the farm store, located at 9406 N Highway 33 in Osborn, starting on Tuesday, while supplies last. Shatto Home Delivery customers have the option to pre-order the limited edition milk.

Shatto is also offering a variety of other Kansas City football items, such as their KC Cow shirts, headbands, sweat shirts, and more.

Cold temperatures out the door this morning with lows in the teens and lower 20s. Today temperatures will remain seasonal with highs in the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be above average throughout the rest of the work week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through most of the week. A cold front will move through by the end of the week giving us some cooler temperatures and clouds for your weekend.
