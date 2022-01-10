Shatto Milk Company offering limited edition milk as Chiefs enter playoffs

(OSBORN, Mo.) Shatto Milk Company is offering limited edition bottles of its Red Velvet Milk as the Kansas City Chiefs enter the playoffs.

In a news release, Shatto says that deliveries of the limited edition milk will be made to area stores beginning on Wednesday. The milk is available at the farm store, located at 9406 N Highway 33 in Osborn, starting on Tuesday, while supplies last. Shatto Home Delivery customers have the option to pre-order the limited edition milk.

Shatto is also offering a variety of other Kansas City football items, such as their KC Cow shirts, headbands, sweat shirts, and more.