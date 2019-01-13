Shatto Milk Company releases red velvet milk to honor Patrick Mahomes

(OSBORN, Mo.) The Shatto Milk Company announced they will be offering limited edition bottles of red velvet milk to welcome Patrick Mahomes and to congratulate him and the team on a great season.

The company says there will be 10,000 limited edition bottles available in all stores that offer Shatto Milk, as well as at the family's farm store. The milk will also be avaliable through the company's delivery service.

Each store will have a limited amount so you will want to make sure you get yours as soon as they hit store shelves. Stores will begin to sell the milk on January 14 or 15, depending upon which day of the week the store receives deliveries.

"We are excited to be able to do something fun to celebrate a person that is not only a great football player, but even more importantly a terrific community minded individual. We are truly fortunate to have him as a part of our community.” Barbara Shatto said in a statement. "While we have not met Patrick, we have heard wonderful things about him and would welcome him at the farm anytime. We love the opportunity to celebrate with all of our friends here in the Kansas City and St. Joseph areas in a very unique way.”

Shatto Milk Company is located in rural Clinton County just outside of Osborn.