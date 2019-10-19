Shatto Milk holds Family Day at the Farm, proceeds help Children's Mercy

(OSBORN, Mo.) A century-old neighborhood farm has kept 16 years of tradition going with their annual Family Day at the Farm Event.

On Saturday, thousands of people came to Shatto Milk Company to play games, pet dairy cows and hear live music. This year, proceeds from the event were donated to Children's Mercy Hospital, a place that hits close to home for company owner Barbara Shatto.

"My son has three wonderful boys but they go to Children's Mercy a little bit and we appreciate so much of what they do," Shatto said.

The business even created a new product, geared towards the kids. It's a marshmallow and cereal flavored milk.

"You're probably thinking, 'how crazy!' But, the kids at Children's Mercy and my grandsons all selected that product to share with you today," Shatto said.

Though the flavor may seem a little out there to some, one Family Day at the Farm attendee, Andrew Overfelt, said he thought it was quite delicious.

"It was actually really good," Overfelt said. "It still had that milk taste to it too, like normal, original milk."

Though it wasn't just about taste when the newly flavored product hit the shelves, it was also about design. Resident artist at Children's Mercy, who goes by Scribe, said he wanted to create a design for the bottle inspired by Shatto's iconic dairy cow logo.

"We made a style of a cow that looks like something you'd see at Children's Mercy that was about Shatto and wearing the Children's Mercy shirt," Scribe said.

Several families were given the opportunity to try the new flavor at Saturday's event with free tastings of their large selection of milk and cheese products.

Another event goer, Adam Carter, was stationed in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and brought his family to the event to see the animals and support a local business.

"Definitely the kids have loved it," Carter said. "They love seeing the cows and petting them and milking them."

