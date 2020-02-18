Clear

Shatto Milk to release limited edition CHAMPS milk in celebration of Chiefs Super Bowl win

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 10:02 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(OSBORN, Mo.) Even the cows are getting in on the celebration of the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl!

Shatto Milk, in Osborn, will release limited edition bottles of milk in honor of the team's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

The bottles -- filled with Chocolate Cherry Milk -- will be marked with yellow CHAMPS lettering and red confetti.

A total of 18,000 "CHAMPS" bottles will be available. It will be on store shelves on Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21, but if you want to get one early the milk will go on sale at Shatto's farm store starting Wednesday at 10:00 a.m., located at 9406 N Highway 33 in Osborn.

Shatto also turned milk mustaches red for Chiefs fans just before the Super Bowl when they released a special "SUNDAY" edition bottle filled with red velvet milk.

Temperatures today were above normal across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A south wind pushed temperatures into the mid to upper 50s.
