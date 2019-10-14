Shatto Milk to release marshmallow cereal milk to highlight Children's Mercy

(OSBORN, Mo.) Shatto Milk Company is releasing a new limited edition milk to honor the work that Children's Mercy does for it patients.

The limited edition LOVE bottle full of Marshmallow Cereal Milk, which was voted on by kids at Children's Mercy, will be released to the public on October 19 at the company's Family Day at the Farm. The milk will be made available at stores starting on October 21 and to Shatto Home Delivery customers starting on October 22.

There will be a total of 12,500 of these bottles. The product is first come first serve.

Shatto Milk Company is also offering drinking glasses and t-shirts sporting the "Love Cow" to raise additional money for the cause. These can be purchased at the farm store, via Shatto Home Delivery, and online.

Children's Mercy and Shatto Milk Company have been working together since the beginning of 2019 to determine the best way to raise awareness about, and money for, the Child Life Team and Children's Mercy.

"After experiencing the amazing service this team offers firsthand with one of our boys, we felt as if this wonderful group deserved some public kudos," said Matt Shatto, Vice President of Shatto Milk Company.

Shatto Milk Company worked with the Children's Mercy Resident Artist, Scribe, to create the first bottle design on a Shatto bottle not sporting the large, iconic word on the front.

“With three boys we spend more time at Children’s Mercy than we would like to admit, however during a visit earlier in the year my son, who needed an MRI, was uncertain and a bit scared about what that meant and if it would hurt. A very nice person from the Child Life team came to his room prior to the procedure and walked him through the procedure. She used pictures and a video to explain step by step what the machine would be doing, what it would look like and how it would sound. This kind person put my son’s mind at ease. It calmed him and it allowed him to focus on positives like the movie he could watch, vs. the negative thoughts around a scary place, a loud machine, a cold room or even potential pain,” Matt Shatto said in a statement. “The Child Life team helped my son deal with anxiety and fright, which calmed him, and in turn created peace in me as a parent. We wanted to do something to raise awareness about this program and ensure that people around the community learn more about this amazing team and consider this team when making a gift to Children’s Mercy. We are excited to donate a percentage of sales from this limited release product to benefit the Child Life Team at Children’s Mercy.”

To learn more about Shatto Milk Company, visit their website.