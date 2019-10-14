Clear

Shatto Milk to release marshmallow cereal milk to highlight Children's Mercy

Shatto Milk Company is releasing a new limited edition milk to honor the work that Children's Mercy does for it patients.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 10:51 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(OSBORN, Mo.) Shatto Milk Company is releasing a new limited edition milk to honor the work that Children's Mercy does for it patients.

The limited edition LOVE bottle full of Marshmallow Cereal Milk, which was voted on by kids at Children's Mercy, will be released to the public on October 19 at the company's Family Day at the Farm. The milk will be made available at stores starting on October 21 and to Shatto Home Delivery customers starting on October 22.

There will be a total of 12,500 of these bottles. The product is first come first serve.

Shatto Milk Company is also offering drinking glasses and t-shirts sporting the "Love Cow" to raise additional money for the cause. These can be purchased at the farm store, via Shatto Home Delivery, and online.

Children's Mercy and Shatto Milk Company have been working together since the beginning of 2019 to determine the best way to raise awareness about, and money for, the Child Life Team and Children's Mercy.

"After experiencing the amazing service this team offers firsthand with one of our boys, we felt as if this wonderful group deserved some public kudos," said Matt Shatto, Vice President of Shatto Milk Company.

Shatto Milk Company worked with the Children's Mercy Resident Artist, Scribe, to create the first bottle design on a Shatto bottle not sporting the large, iconic word on the front.

“With three boys we spend more time at Children’s Mercy than we would like to admit, however during a visit earlier in the year my son, who needed an MRI, was uncertain and a bit scared about what that meant and if it would hurt. A very nice person from the Child Life team came to his room prior to the procedure and walked him through the procedure. She used pictures and a video to explain step by step what the machine would be doing, what it would look like and how it would sound. This kind person put my son’s mind at ease. It calmed him and it allowed him to focus on positives like the movie he could watch, vs. the negative thoughts around a scary place, a loud machine, a cold room or even potential pain,” Matt Shatto said in a statement. “The Child Life team helped my son deal with anxiety and fright, which calmed him, and in turn created peace in me as a parent. We wanted to do something to raise awareness about this program and ensure that people around the community learn more about this amazing team and consider this team when making a gift to Children’s Mercy. We are excited to donate a percentage of sales from this limited release product to benefit the Child Life Team at Children’s Mercy.”

To learn more about Shatto Milk Company, visit their website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
A very nice, prolonged stretch of tranquil weather will continue as we head into this week. Temperatures to start Monday are in the 30s and 40s so have the jackets on as you head out the door. With plenty of sunshine today and southerly winds, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Should be a very nice day!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories