Shatto Milk releases a new Championship milk to celebrate the Chiefs Super Bowl win.
Related Content
- Shatto Releases Chiefs Championship Milk
- Chiefs Shatto Milk
- Shatto Milk to release limited edition CHAMPS milk in celebration of Chiefs Super Bowl win
- Shatto Milk Company celebrates 15th year
- Shatto Milk Company releases red velvet milk to honor Patrick Mahomes
- Shatto Milk to release marshmallow cereal milk to highlight Children's Mercy
- Shatto Milk holds Family Day at the Farm, proceeds help Children's Mercy
- Shatto finding good humor out of Chiefs' loss
- Local Milk Company Introduces New Milk Flavorizers
- Chiefs Schedule Released
Scroll for more content...