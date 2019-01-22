Shatto finding good humor out of Chiefs' loss

(Osborn, Mo.)- A northwest Missouri company is helping Kansas City Chiefs fans find some good humor from the AFC Champion loss.

Shatto Milk Company challenged a couple of New England area dairy producers to a fun wager.

Since the Patriots won, co-owner Matt Shatto will be taking a bath in Shatto milk. The best part, it will be shown on Facebook live.

Shatto Milk Company Owner Barbara Shatto said this is a moment of celebration of the great season the Chiefs had.

"Oh yes," Shatto said. "It's definitely the humor. To see my son taking a milk bath, it's going to be so silky. It's all part of the fun and rejoicing as we are congratulating the Chiefs."

If you think that wasn't enough, Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que will also be sending out a box of their world class BBQ to the New England dairies.

Shatto hopes they'll do the Facebook live event Tuesday at 1 p.m. All you have to do is go to the Shatto Milk Company Facebook page and enjoy the show.