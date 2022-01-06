Community Action Partnership, Salvation Army pair up to shelter women during the winter months

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Tuesday, the Salvation Army officially opened up their emergency shelter for women.

Community Action Partnership linked up with Salvation Army to shelter women during the winter months at the Salvation Army's gym.

CAP staff on-site Tuesday night said four women utilized the shelter space and resources provided to them.

Josh Hewitt, the Director of Emergency Shelter for CAP said they have the resources to help women and Salvation Army has the location to provide shelter.

"We're happy to be able to fulfill a need in our community and that we have the facility to do that, said Major Ronald Key with the Salvation Army.

For months now, several St. Joseph agencies have been working together to fill the gap in the community for emergency winter weather shelters. January 4 marked the first official day to open the facilities.

Community Missions is hosting the men, CAP with the help of Salvation Army is sheltering the women and United Way is providing the volunteers for each shelter.

Cots, bedding, food and additional resources are provided at each shelter.

"Then we set them up afterwards with a community health worker," said Hewitt with CAP. "They go through the process with some type of housing or assistance that they want. Some don't necessarily want housing, they want other resources, or they're between resources, so the community health workers help bridge that gap."

Each shelter will be open until February 28 no matter the weather.

Women wanting to stay at the shelter must check in each night between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

United Way is still looking for volunteers to assist at each site.

The plans for Winter Emergency Shelter provided by United Way include the following:

Cold Weather Emergency Shelter for Women:

• Operated and managed by Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph.

• Will open January 4, 2022 at 9 p.m. and operate nightly until approximately February 28, 2022.

• Located at 602 Messanie in The Salvation Army Community Center gymnasium.

• Operates nightly from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

• Guests will be connected with a member of Community Action Partnership’s Community Health Worker Team, if not already connected to a case worker, to help develop a longer term housing plan.

• Volunteers are needed to work alongside Community Action Partnership staff nightly between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

o A paid staff person will be on-site while the shelter is open from 9 p.m.-7 a.m.

o Volunteers will assist the paid staff person with monitoring at the shelter. Volunteers will be expected to stay awake during their shift.

o Training will be provided to volunteers when they arrive at the shelter.

o A minimum of one volunteer is needed nightly but two volunteers would be ideal.

o Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.

o Any gender is welcome to volunteer.

o An organization is welcome to adopt a night and split the time among multiple people, as long as the organization ensures there is volunteer coverage from 9 p.m.-7 a.m.

o Individuals and organizations are invited to sign up for multiple nights.

o You can sign up to volunteer overnight from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. at the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter for Women by registering here: https://signup.com/go/KsxKnaa

Cold Weather Emergency Shelter for Men:

• Operated and managed by Community Missions Corp.

• Will open January 4, 2022 at 5 p.m. and operate nightly until approximately February 28, 2022.

• Located at 700 Olive Street, on the campus of Community Missions Corp.

• Operates nightly from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

• An evening meal will be served.

• Guests will be connected with a member of Community Missions Corp. Outreach Team, if not already connected to a case worker, to help develop a longer term housing plan.

• Volunteers and organizations are needed to prepare a nightly meal for the men at Juda House, Haven and the Emergency Shelter.

o Approximately 50 meals are served a night during the winter months.

o You can sign up to volunteer to prepare meals by registering here: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/myeowmx37qtt

The Emergency Cold Weather Shelters will operate in addition to regular shelter services that are available within the community including YWCA and The Salvation Army.

Questions or interested in learning more about volunteering either overnight at the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter for Women or preparing a meal for men at Juda House, Haven and Cold Weather Emergency Shelter for Men? Please contact Kylee Strough (kylee.strough@stjosephunitedway.org) or Jodi Flurry (jodi.flurry@stjosephunitedway.org) or by calling the United Way office at 816.364.2381.

Thank you for helping support the health and safety of those experiencing homelessness in our community this winter.

Jodi Flurry and Kylee Strough

