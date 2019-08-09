Clear

Shelter holds onsite adoptions during ribbon cutting ceremony

While local animal lovers were at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the shelter held adoptions onsite.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 7:16 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Animal Shelter held an adoption during its celebration of a new building Friday Afternoon.  Staff had several dogs and cats on site looking for forever homes. 

Shelter staff said it was the perfect time and place.

"We really thought it was a great time to bring out the adoptable dogs and cats that we had available at our shelter," Jennifer Lockwood, St. Joseph Animal Shelter said. 

The event ran from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, expect another dry day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures and humidity will be higher too with winds picking up from the southeast. Highs will be topping out in the upper 80s.
