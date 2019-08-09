Shelter holds onsite adoptions during ribbon cutting ceremony

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Animal Shelter held an adoption during its celebration of a new building Friday Afternoon. Staff had several dogs and cats on site looking for forever homes.

Shelter staff said it was the perfect time and place.

"We really thought it was a great time to bring out the adoptable dogs and cats that we had available at our shelter," Jennifer Lockwood, St. Joseph Animal Shelter said.

The event ran from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.