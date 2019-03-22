Shelter opens in St. Joseph, city's operation center monitoring situation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Following a voluntary evacuation that was put in place Thursday night, a shelter for people evacuating has opened.
The shelter is located at the Keys Christian Fellowship located at 6002 S. 9th St. in St. Joseph.
The areas included in the voluntary evacuation are areas west of Lake Avenue and U.S. Highway 59 between Contrary Creek and Atchsion St.
The city's operation center is also closely monitoring the situation.
If people have any questions or need information, you can contact the operation center at 816-364-1377.
