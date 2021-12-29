Shelters prepare for winter weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With below freezing temperatures expected to arrive on New Year's Day, local shelter's are preparing for the cold weather.

A collaborative of local agencies are planning to open new winter emergency shelter's on January 4, but because of the negative temperatures arriving sooner, one agency is working to open sooner.

"We were facing a winter with potentially no shelter's open at all," said Randy Sharp, the Director of Operations at Community Missions. "So as winter is approaching here, we've been gearing up to get ready and get open. With the temperatures this weekend being critically low, we're going to try and get open a little sooner than we planned so we can get some people out of the cold."

Community Missions is working with United Way and Community Action Partnership for the new winter shelters.

Sharp has been working all week to prep for the earlier open date to house those in the community that need shelter.

"This is an emergency shelter that is just really heavily focused on making sure people don't freeze and can get off the street and have a warm bed and a meal," said Sharp. "The capacity for the cold weather shelter is 15. That's tight, especially in the era of covid, but we're going to try that. We did not run this shelter last year because there were other options and because covid so we're going to try here in 2022 and run it again and hopefully keep everybody safe and keep people warm."

The Community Missions shelter is located east of the Haven and Juda House.

Community Action Partnership will be taking care of the women.

Since the summer, CAP has placed women and children in motel rooms, they will be making a full transition into the gymnasium at Salvation Army starting January 4.

"The Salvation Army had the space that was needed," said Whitney Lanning who is the Executive Director at Community Action Partnership. "We had the staffing, United Way had the volunteers, and so it really had to become a collaborative project to get it done."

United Way is fronting the volunteers on the collaborative and are still looking for some to volunteer from January 4 through February 28.

All agencies involved with the project are in discussions of finding long-term solutions to emergency shelters outside of the winter season.

Those seeking shelter during the winter weather can call the Help-Me-Hotline at 816-364-1131.

Full details are pictured.