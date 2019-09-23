Sheriff: Driver falls asleep, car struck by train near Atchison, Kansas

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A vehicle was hit and dragged by a train in southern Buchanan County Monday morning after officers say the driver fell asleep at the wheel.
According to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, the crash happened after the driver drove his vehicle through the intersection of Hwy. 59 and Hwy. 45 and on to the railroad tracks near the intersection. The driver then woke up and attempted to drive off the tracks to avoid an incoming train but was unsuccessful. The train then collided with the vehicle and dragged it northbound.
The car then rolled after the train came to a stop.
The driver of the vehicle was able to walk away from the crash with no injuries.
