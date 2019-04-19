(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) After searching for several hours, authorities say they have located the missing 12-year-old boy.
At around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a 12-year-old boy who ran away. Authorities learned the boy was Koltin Kirk, from Dearborn.
The Sheriff‘s Office began searching the area near Belcher Branch Lake, near Faucett. Nearly 40 volunteer firefighters and a helicopter searched the area.
Kirk was found safe at around 3:00 a.m. Friday.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Missing Teen Found Safe
- Update: Missing girl found safe
- UPDATE: SJPD locates 12-year-old boy
- UPDATE: SJPD locates 12-year-old boy
- UPDATE: Missing Kansas teen found safe
- UPDATE: Missing girl found
- Missing St. Joseph Man Located Safe
- UPDATE: Missing Moberly Woman Found
- UPDATE: Authorities searching for 12-year-old Dearborn, Mo. child
Scroll for more content...