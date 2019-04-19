Clear

Sheriff: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe

After searching for several hours, authorities say they have located the missing 12-year-old boy.

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) After searching for several hours, authorities say they have located the missing 12-year-old boy.

‪At around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a 12-year-old boy who ran away. Authorities learned the boy was Koltin Kirk, from Dearborn.‬

‪The Sheriff‘s Office began searching the area near Belcher Branch Lake, near Faucett. Nearly 40 volunteer firefighters and a helicopter searched the area.‬

‪Kirk was found safe at around 3:00 a.m. Friday.‬

Temperatures will be cooler and below average as we end the work week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon thanks to the breezy northwest winds and the lingering cloud cover. There is the chance for a stray light shower for Thursday afternoon as the back edge of our storm system pushes through.
