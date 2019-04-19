Sheriff: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) After searching for several hours, authorities say they have located the missing 12-year-old boy.

‪At around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a 12-year-old boy who ran away. Authorities learned the boy was Koltin Kirk, from Dearborn.‬

‪The Sheriff‘s Office began searching the area near Belcher Branch Lake, near Faucett. Nearly 40 volunteer firefighters and a helicopter searched the area.‬

‪Kirk was found safe at around 3:00 a.m. Friday.‬