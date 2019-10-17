Clear

Sheriff identifies victims in fatal train, car collision as Savannah, Platte City residents

The two people were killed Wednesday night after a train collided with a car that was stopped on railroad tracks in rural Atchison County, Kansas have been identified.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 12:23 PM
Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan.) The two people were killed Wednesday night after a train collided with a car that was stopped on railroad tracks in rural Atchison County, Kansas have been identified.

According to MSC News, Atchison County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people killed as 34-year-old Jeremy McAfee of Savannah and 38-year-old Allison Richardson of Platte City.

The crash happened just before midnight Wednesday night.

According to MSC News, the crash happened in the area of River Road and 244th Road. Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie says that when deputies arrived on scene, they found McAfee outside the car. He was transported to Atchison Hospital where he died. Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, McAfee was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra when the vehicle stopped on the railroad tracks. It is unclear why the vehicle was stopped on the tracks at this time. The train then collided with the car at a speed of around 45 mph.

The crash continues to be investigated by authorities.

The scene was assisted by Atchison County EMS, Atchison County Rescue, Union Pacific Railroad Police, and other Union Pacific employees.

