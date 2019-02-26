Sheriff warns of scam claiming loved one is in danger

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is warning about a scam that involves a phone call we all dread.

The scammer claims to be calling about a loved who is either hurt or in jail.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department said the caller claims to be an attorney named Alex Carter or David Miller, a case worker. The call originates from the phone number 872-240-9454.

The caller leads victims to believe their loved one has been in a drunk driving accident and suffered a badly broken jaw. The scam goes even further with the caller claiming the loved one hit a pregnant woman who was also seriously hurt and lost her baby because of the crash. The scammer even has someone pose as the loved one who says they cannot talk well because of their injuries but tell the victim they are hurt, scared and need help.

The sheriff's department said it's all part of an elaborate scam to get money.

Authorities are warning people not to fall for the scam and to never give out personal information over the phone.

The sheriff's department said if you get a call claiming a loved one is in jail and have doubts, call the sheriff's office.