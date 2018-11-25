Police chief warns travel at your own risk after blizzard shuts down 36 Highway

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Ks.) Highway 36 in Doniphan County, Kansas is shut down due to whiteout conditions.
Both east and westbound lanes are closed until further notice.
Elwood Police Chief Larry Hunsaker said troopers warned drivers to travel at their own risk.
The Kansas Department of Transportation shows 36 Highway completely snow covered.
Doniphan County Emergency Management said all highways in the county are impassable.
