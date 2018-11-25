Clear
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police chief warns travel at your own risk after blizzard shuts down 36 Highway

The Kansas Department of Transportation shows 36 Highway completely snow covered.

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 2:59 PM

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Ks.) Highway 36 in Doniphan County, Kansas is shut down due to whiteout conditions.

Both east and westbound lanes are closed until further notice.

Elwood Police Chief Larry Hunsaker said troopers warned drivers to travel at their own risk.

The Kansas Department of Transportation shows 36 Highway completely snow covered. 

Doniphan County Emergency Management said all highways in the county are impassable. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 10°
Our major winter storm is now just hours away. Falling & blowing snow with strong 40-45 mph wind gusts and poor visibility is likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events