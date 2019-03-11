Sheriff's prescription dropbox overflowing, less than a month old

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Nationwide organizations, law enforcement and health professionals are employing a variety of methods to keep prescription medications from ending up in the wrong hands.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department unveiled a prescription dropbox less than three weeks ago and it's already completely full.

Mosaic Life Care donated money for the Sheriff’s office to buy two dropboxes earlier this year. The first was installed on Feb. 16. People appear to be taking full advantage of it.

Sheriff Bill Puett said his evidence office checked Monday to find the drop box completely full. The lobby is open 24/7 with no questions asked about the medicines being put inside.

People are told not to flush medications down the toilet to keep it from going through recycled water process, making the drop box a safer option for all. It has helped get more popular prescription drugs, such as Vicodin and Xanax that is no longer being used by patients at home, off the street.

According to Puett, the contents are handed over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, which destroys everything.