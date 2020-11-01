Sheriffs Department holds sex offender check In

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department conducted its annual check on sexual offenders in the county Halloween night.

This is the only and only scheduled check for sexual offenders in the area.

Offenders cannot have halloween decorations or leave their porch lights on to attract children. Sheriff's deputies say it's a practice appreciated by residents.

"The community is usually very appreciative of it," Michael Hess, Sheriff's deputy said. "In some communities they're simply not aware of any registered sex offenders in our area, so seeing our pressence on halloween make them aware of that."

Sheriff's deputies said there are 302 sexual offenders currently registered in the county.