Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sheriffs Department holds sex offender check In

Sheriff's deputies say there are 302 sex offenders in the county.

Posted: Nov 1, 2020 11:51 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department conducted its annual check on sexual offenders in the county Halloween night.

This is the only and only scheduled check for sexual offenders in the area.

Offenders cannot have halloween decorations or leave their porch lights on to attract children. Sheriff's deputies say it's a practice appreciated by residents.

"The community is usually very appreciative of it," Michael Hess, Sheriff's deputy said. "In some communities they're simply not aware of any registered sex offenders in our area, so seeing our pressence on halloween make them aware of that."

Sheriff's deputies said there are 302 sexual offenders currently registered in the county.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
A cold front moving through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas is dropping temperatures into the mid to low 30s overnight. Sunday will be cool, sunny and windy. The cool temperatures won't last for long. Warm air will return to the region Monday bringing temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s back through the rest of the week. Conditions are also expected to remain dry over the next seven day outlook.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories