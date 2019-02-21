Sheriff's Department installs prescription drug drop box

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People with unwanted prescription drugs now have another place to get rid of them.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department recently installed a drop-box in the lobby for unused medications.
"The amount of prescription drugs that sit out there and are available that can be accessed and abused is concerning. So we wanted to give a safe, lawful way just to get rid of them," said Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett.
A second drop-box will be installed at the Drug Strike Force office next month.
