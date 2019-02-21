Clear
Sheriff's Department installs prescription drug drop box

A second drop-box will be installed at the Drug Strike Force office next month.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People with unwanted prescription drugs now have another place to get rid of them.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department recently installed a drop-box in the lobby for unused medications.

"The amount of prescription drugs that sit out there and are available that can be accessed and abused is concerning. So we wanted to give a safe, lawful way just to get rid of them," said Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett.

After seeing some sunshine behind our winter storm on Wednesday, expect a pretty nice day ahead for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for our Thursday. An area of high pressure out to our east will allow a light southeast wind flow, which will help usher in some warmer air into the region. Highs will go up into the lower 40s.
