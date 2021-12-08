Sheriff's Department still investigating after fatal fire

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Clinton County Sheriff's Department continues its investigation over 24 hours after a deadly fire in rural Clinton County.

As we previously reported, two occupants in the home died in the fire. Several animals on the property also did not survive.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish told KQ2 Wednesday the investigation into what caused the fire, as well as how the two occupants died, remains ongoing.

Fish said no foul play is suspected.

Stick with KQ2 for further developments on this story.