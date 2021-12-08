Clear
Sheriff's Department still investigating after fatal fire

Fire Departments from Gower and Plattsburg were called to the scene in rural Clinton county Tuesday morning.

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Clinton County Sheriff's Department continues its investigation over 24 hours after a deadly fire in rural Clinton County.

As we previously reported, two occupants in the home died in the fire. Several animals on the property also did not survive.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish told KQ2 Wednesday the investigation into what caused the fire, as well as how the two occupants died, remains ongoing.   

Fish said no foul play is suspected. 

Stick with KQ2 for further developments on this story.

Highs reached into the upper 40s today as the warming trend continues this week. Tonight will be breezy with gusty winds up to 25 mph but warmer than the past few nights, with lows staying in the mid 30s. Mild and dry conditions will continue through the workweek, with a very slight chance of light rain Friday afternoon. Temperatures for this week look to continue to increase slightly every day, potentially reaching the 60s for the high on Thursday and in the mid 50s for your Friday.
