Sheriff's Office receives body scanner to catch contraband before it enters the jail

Posted: Apr 7, 2021 11:32 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on contraband from entering the jail.

The sheriff’s office received a full-body scanner last month to scan for drugs, it can find weapons, metals, and any other contraband that is hidden.

Keeping these items out of jails and prisons has been a problem for years.

The sheriff says this new scanner is a game changer for catching contraband.

"Contraband in jails and prisons for years, and people have various ways of concealing that inside their bodies and on their persons, so this will be a significant step forward in reducing the amount of contraband and weapons that come into the facility and searched for, so it will be significant," Sheriff Bill Puett said.

Officials say it helps make scanning easier, and is better for officers wanting more space for social distancing.

The sheriff’s office was able to obtain the scanner with help from the county commission and the remaining CARES Act funds.

A few thunderstorms and showers have moved through the area today. Our first round of showers and thunderstorms left the area this morning, and another round of showers and storms moving in this afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the area. A few storms could be on the stronger side to the east of St. Joseph with the possibility for some gusty winds and small hail. This cold front will keep us in the 50s on Thursday as rain chances continue. Conditions look to calm down on Friday with sunshine and warm temperatures in the 70s returning. The sunshine will be short lived as scattered rain chances and slightly cooler weather moves into the area on Saturday.
