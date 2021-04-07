Sheriff's Office receives body scanner to catch contraband before it enters the jail

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on contraband from entering the jail.

The sheriff’s office received a full-body scanner last month to scan for drugs, it can find weapons, metals, and any other contraband that is hidden.

Keeping these items out of jails and prisons has been a problem for years.

The sheriff says this new scanner is a game changer for catching contraband.

"Contraband in jails and prisons for years, and people have various ways of concealing that inside their bodies and on their persons, so this will be a significant step forward in reducing the amount of contraband and weapons that come into the facility and searched for, so it will be significant," Sheriff Bill Puett said.

Officials say it helps make scanning easier, and is better for officers wanting more space for social distancing.

The sheriff’s office was able to obtain the scanner with help from the county commission and the remaining CARES Act funds.