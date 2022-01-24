Sheriff's Office to wear red for Chiefs playoffs run

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department may look different the next week or so.

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in an exhilarating AFC Divisional round game, Sheriff Bill Puett announced on Facebook that the department can wear Chiefs gear for the remainder of the playoffs while working.

This is what Puett had to say in the Facebook announcement:

"The Sheriff's Office wanted to let the great citizens of Buchanan County know that the members of the Sheriff's Office may look a little different this week - and hopefully for the next 3 weeks.

We have authorized the men and women of the Sheriff's Office to support the Kansas City Chiefs on their way to the Championship game next weekend - and then hopefully the Super Bowl.

Members will be allowed to wear the following:

Uniformed officers may wear red t-shirts under their uniform shirt

Uniformed officers may wear a KC Chiefs ball hats with their uniform

Civilian Staff may wear KC Chiefs shirts/jerseys

Members will also be using this opportunity to make voluntary donations to our Adopt-A-Family fund so we can make Christmas wonderful for some deserving kids this year.

As always the men and women greatly appreciate the support of all our citizens!!!

Sheriff Bill Puett"

"Just a little human side of who they are and you know, supports the Chiefs organization and the great things that they do for the community and all their charities as well," said Puett.

With it being January, Puett says it's never too early to start collecting money for the Adopt-A-Family program. The Sheriff's Department adopts several families per year.