Sheriff's Office warns of latest phone scam

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office has received a report of another phone scam.

The caller says they are an employee of the Sheriff's office and that if they are not paid over the phone they will be arrested.

Scammers often spoof caller ID to make their calls appear to come from a local number or a government agency. Sheriff Bill Puett said that the scammers are using the mainline number 816-236-8812 or 816-281-6996. The Sheriff’s Office warns people not to rely on caller ID to verify who is calling because it can be almost impossible to verify if the caller ID information is real.

If you receive a call from someone saying you have an active arrest warrant, or that you failed to supply a secondary DNA sample, and you must pay, it’s a scam. The callers are also using the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Sex Offender Registry site to compile a list of people to call and threaten.

Sheriff Puett said they will never ask you to provide personal or financial information over the phone.

If you have been scammed or have any questions about the authenticity of a call, you are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s office.

Scam and fraudulent phone calls can also be reported to FTC.gov and FCC.gov.