Sheriff's office brings early Christmas to families in need

The families are part of the AFL-CIO's Adopt-A-Family program, the executive director says there are still many families in need of adoption.

Posted: Dec 20, 2021 9:49 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For a few lucky families adopted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office this year, Christmas came early.

Sheriff’s deputies and office staff delivered countless gifts to families in need, as part of the AFL-CIO's Adopt-A-Family program.

Sheriff Bill Puett said, the department's participation is a 17 year tradition at the office.

The department's support is appreciated by AFL-CIO staff every year, but this year especially. Right now, AFL-CIO staff still need around 150 families adopted in their program before Christmas.

"We still have a lot of folks to be taken care of," Nichi Seckinger, executive director AFL-CIO Community Services said.  "We only have 5 days."

Matthew Barnes whose family was adopted by the sheriff’s office, said the gifts are for his cousin and her chidren.

"I'm glad they do this," He said.  "I know she [and I are grateful] that she was able to get adopted for Christmas this year.

Positive stories and community engagement Puett said, are his main goals.

"Making a child’s Christmas a happy one is near the top of that list," he said.

The AFL-CIO remains hopeful they will meet their big goal as well.

"Saying all my prayers that is going to work out just fine," Seckinger said.

The sheriff's departmet adopted four families and one senior this year.  Seckinger says there's still time to adopt a family before Christmas, those interested can click here for more information. 

Temperatures are on the chilly side out the door. Highs will warm up slightly above average this afternoon into the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm up into the upper 40s by Wednesday. Highs look to make it to the 50s by Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s through Christmas weekend. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue as well.
