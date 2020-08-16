Sheriff's office investigating death in rural Doniphan County

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Ks.) The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Doniphan County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a man that occurred in rural Doniphan County.

According to a press release, on August 13, at approximately 9:45 a.m., the Doniphan County Sheriff's Office received a call from a citizen who reported finding a body in the creek on his land.

When deputies responded to the location, which was South of Troy, Ks., in a tributary of Rock Creek, they found a deceased male.

The Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

The deceased man was later identified as Darren A. Blandin, 55, of Horton, Kan. It is unknown how long he had been in the Creek.

An autopsy was conducted on Friday, Aug. 14. At this time, foul play is not suspected, but a full death investigation is being conducted as investigators wish to retrace Blandin’s final weeks.

Anyone who has information about this case, or who had contact with Darren Blandin in the months of July or August, is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was provided.