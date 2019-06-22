Clear

Sheriff's office releases new stickers to help provide additional information for first responders

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department has released a new line of stickers intended to help improve communication between first responders and the people they try to help on service calls.

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 7:54 AM
Updated: Jun 22, 2019 8:35 AM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

"Anytime we can enhance communication between the first responders; law enforcement, EMS, fire, and individuals in crisis or need the better off we are," Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said. 

"Anytime we can enhance communication between the first responders; law enforcement, EMS, fire, and individuals in crisis or need the better off we are," Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said. 

The department has ordered four different outdoor stickers that notify first responders that someone in the home has autism or special needs, Alzheimers or dementia, diabetes, or is deaf. The stickers are meant to be stuck next to the front door of an apartment or house.

"That's going to help us out, in the long run, to give us some foresight on what and who we are running in to," Sheriff's Deputy Tyce Vanmeter said. 

The stickers are free for anyone who needs one. To get a sticker stop by the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department. 

