Shooting at Dollar General leaves 2 injured, police searching for suspect

Posted: Nov 8, 2021 12:37 PM
Updated: Nov 8, 2021 12:51 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were injured after a shooting at a Dollar General store in St. Joseph on Monday.

Police said a juvenile male and another man in his twenties were both shot in the foot when they left the store on 17th and Messanie late Monday morning.

Both victims suffered minor injuries.

Police believe the suspect was waiting for the victims to leave the store and shot them when they exited. Police have not identified the suspect but believe he is driving a black SUV.

The shooting shattered glass at the store. The Dollar General is temporarily closed.

Above average temperatures are set to continue today with highs making a run for the 70s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will start to build back into the area Tuesday as a cold front slowly approaches the area. A few sprinkles can not be ruled out as this cold stalls in our area. A better chance for rain will return Wednesday afternoon into the evening as the cold front finally moves through the area. Temperatures will be much cooler Thursday into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry conditions look to continue through the weekend.
