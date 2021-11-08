Shooting at Dollar General leaves 2 injured, police searching for suspect

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were injured after a shooting at a Dollar General store in St. Joseph on Monday.

Police said a juvenile male and another man in his twenties were both shot in the foot when they left the store on 17th and Messanie late Monday morning.

Both victims suffered minor injuries.

Police believe the suspect was waiting for the victims to leave the store and shot them when they exited. Police have not identified the suspect but believe he is driving a black SUV.

The shooting shattered glass at the store. The Dollar General is temporarily closed.