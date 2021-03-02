Shooting victim dies, search for suspect continues

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A woman injured in a shooting in midtown St. Joseph last month has died, authorities said on Tuesday.

25-year-old Minda Miller was critically wounded in a shooting near 11th and Seneca Street on Feb. 23.

Police have been searching for Michael Hadden in connection with the shooting.

Investigators said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Hadden's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Carter at (816) 271-4763. You can also make an anonymous tip to St. Joseph Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com/781.