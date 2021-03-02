Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Shooting victim dies, search for suspect continues

Police have been searching for Michael Hadden in connection with the shooting.

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Mar 2, 2021 8:10 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A woman injured in a shooting in midtown St. Joseph last month has died, authorities said on Tuesday.

25-year-old Minda Miller was critically wounded in a shooting near 11th and Seneca Street on Feb. 23.

Police have been searching for Michael Hadden in connection with the shooting.

Investigators said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Hadden's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Carter at (816) 271-4763. You can also make an anonymous tip to St. Joseph Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com/781.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
Clarinda
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
St. Joseph
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 44°
Falls City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 53°
Another warm and sunny day with temperatures making it into the mid 60s on Wednesday. It will not be as windy on Wednesday but still the winds will stay out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Winds will stay calm on Thursday but temperatures will stay above average in the 60s. Warm and dry conditions will continue through the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures above average in the upper 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories