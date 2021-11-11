Shop St. Joe begins, local businesses ready for holiday tradition

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday morning marked the official first day of Shop St. Joseph.

The 15th annual holiday tradition put on by the Chamber of Commerce, captured 118 local merchants participating in the two-month long event.

This year also marks the second time businesses are experiencing holiday shopping during a pandemic.

Local stores say supply chain issues are the biggest problem during the 2021 holiday shopping season. Owners still rely on the community to shop local this year despite the issue, but are still finding ways to snatch the best Christmas presents to place under the tree.

"So we have had to buy everything up front this year so we have enough beans to get us through the holiday season," said Heather Mitchell, the owner of Hazel's Coffee Shop.

This is the second year Heather and her husband have owned Hazel's Coffee and participated in Shop St. Joe., the first year owning the new location located downtown.

“This was an ideal situation for us between the owner of the American Electric Lofts and Hazel’s," said Mitchell. "It was a great partnership for us to come and be a part of this. And just the support we’ve gotten has been fantastic.”

Mitchell said the new location has been extremely successful so far. The downtown location has a liquor license and hosts private events. The Hazel's owner added the uptown location has increased business by adding a drive-through.

With the recent successes in both locations, the Hazel owner has challenged her employees during the Shop St. Joe program this year and has already seen fun competition on the first day.

"For this year, I’ve challenged my baristas to really up-sale," said Mitchell. "Sell them a pastry, sell them a breakfast sandwich; get them to that $10 mark so we can get them that next ticket. This morning I heard a lot of them say, ‘hey, would you like to add this?’ or ‘Shop St. Joe started today, would you like to add something to get you to that $10 mark.’ So that is really encouraging.”

For other local businesses, this is their first year joining the area holiday tradition.

"This is our first holiday season, so we’re kinda overly excited," said Ashley Hess, the owner of Juniper Lane.

The home and decor store opened in March and is located off Frederick Avenue near downtown. Hess has been looking forward to the holiday season ever since she opened up shop.

“Everything that we’ve built and kind of accomplished so far with the store, we’ve really put it all into this holiday season," said Hess. “We’ve had a ton of positive feedback. We were getting new customers every week and so we just keep seeing growth.”

Being involved in the local holiday shopping has been a goal for the Juniper Lane owner. When the Chamber of Commerce was gearing up for the 15th year of Shop St. Joe, the new store owner was excited to be apart of it.

“Just being a part of the community and kind of such a like, on-going community project that the Chamber (of Commerce) puts on is just really nice to participate in," said the Juniper Lane owner. “We always kinda wanna give back. If there’s a way that we can participate and give back to the community, we’re always all-in for that. Another thing is getting exposure, getting our name out there. Letting people know who we are and where we’re at.”

As first-time participants, Juniper Lane is excited to welcome customers and participate in all that Shop St. Joe has to offer.

"We had a couple ladies in and I've got to give away a lot of tickets. So I really hope our winner is from here. That would be really exciting," said Hess.

Juniper Lane offers unique home decor, with many options to decorate homes for the holidays. They also offer home design, where staff will come to customers homes and design and decorate to their liking.

For more information on Shop St. Joe, click here.