Store owners ask shoppers to stay local for the holidays

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Chamber of Commerce celebrated a successful 2018 holiday shopping program in St. Joseph Sunday.

The Chamber encourages people to shop at local businesses during the holidays each year with a month long campaign that runs from November to December. More than 100 merchants offered prizes, special deals, discounts and raffle prizes for "Shop St. Joseph" this year.

Here's how it works: Shoppers earn raffle tickets for chances to win prizes. Participants collect one ticket for visiting a local business on the program list. Shoppers can also earn bonus tickets for every $10 spent. This year, the grand prize was $10,000.

The program helps local merchants compete with big-box retailers during the holidays and it generates tax revenue for the city.

"[Being in] Shop St. Joe for this season has helped us a lot," Michelle Pritchard, owner of Muddy Mo Coffee Company, said. "We have seen a lot of people who come in looking for their ticket, and while here, they want to find out who we are."

The event also drove business to another new business in St. Joseph, 3 Wishes Bakery. Owner Jeff Allison said he has no regrets participating in the holiday program.

"We opened just 6 weeks ago yesterday and it has been really good," Allison said. "It really helps us advertise our business and get people to come in."

The assistant director of Hy-Vee, Jake Heston, said the program helps all participating merchants attract business during the holidays.

"What would be a better prize around the holidays than win $10,000 by shopping locally?" Heston said. "I mean, you couldn’t go wrong with that at all.

The winner of the $10,000 grand prize will be announced on Wednesday, December 19.