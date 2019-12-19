Clear
Shop St. Joe grand prize winner comes forward

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce will hold a press conference Friday morning to present the winner with the grand prize check.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 5:03 PM
Updated: Dec 19, 2019 5:08 PM
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A winner has come forward to claim the $10,000 Shop St. Joseph winning ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Albright Buick GMC Cadillac.

The winning ticket number was 1169170.

We will have plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and with a light southwest wind we will see temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40's. We will continue to stay dry across the area with no real good chance for rain or snow.
