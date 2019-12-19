Shop St. Joe grand prize winner comes forward

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A winner has come forward to claim the $10,000 Shop St. Joseph winning ticket.
The winning ticket was sold at Albright Buick GMC Cadillac.
The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce will hold a press conference Friday morning to present the winner with the grand prize check.
The winning ticket number was 1169170.
To see second-chance prize numbers click here.
