Posted: Nov 9, 2021 5:54 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2021 5:57 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 15th annual Shop St. Joe begins Wednesday, November 10. 

Shop St. Joe is a holiday tradition in the area put on by the Chamber of Commerce. The program encourages the community to shop and support local vendors during the holiday season. 

This year, 118 local vendors are participating. 

The Chamber of Commerce is expecting another successfull year, but remains weary as this winter marks the second holiday season for local businesses to operate during a pandemic.

"It's actually still extremely hard for small businesses because now we're entering the second phase of the pandemic," said Natalie Redmond, the VP of Membership for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. "We are seeing a lot of our merchants are having supply issues, so they can't get certain supplies in, they can't get certain food items in. So we do anticipate it to be yet another challenging season."

Redmond added, "just because they're open, doesn't mean they're successful, so we really need to make sure that we're supporting local."

Shoppers can collect tickets at the participating businesses starting Wednesday, until December 20. For every $10 spent at a participating merchant, shoppers will receive a ticket with a number on it.

One lucky winner will take home $10,000. The winner will be announced at 5 p.m. on December 22.

There are several second chance prizes available as well. Those winners will be listed on saintjoseph.com.

The official rules of Shop St. Joe can be found here

Clouds will continue to increase overnight with the chance for a few areas of patchy drizzle. Rain chances will slowly increase through the day Wednesday with the heaviest rain falling in the late afternoon and evening hours. A few thunderstorms will be possible. A cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday night into Thursday putting an end to the rain. Temperatures will be in the 40s throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.
