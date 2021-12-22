Shop St. Joe winner claims $10,000 prize

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday evening that the winner of the 2021 Shop St. Joe has claimed the $10,000 prize.

The holder of the winning numbers 0-2-1-4-1-0-8 came forward and has been verified as the winner.

A check presentation will be held at 3:30 p.m., Thursday Dec. 23 at the East Hills Shopping Center.

The Chamber of Commerce says to keep your tickets for second-chance prizes that will be posted at saintjoseph.com.

Second-chance prize winners have 30 days to claim their prize at the store where they received the ticket.