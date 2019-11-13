Clear

Shop St. Joseph kicks off Wednesday

The St. Joseph Camber of Commerce is kicking off the 2019 Shop St. Joseph program on Wednesday.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 8:56 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Camber of Commerce is kicking off the 2019 Shop St. Joseph program on Wednesday.

The annual program is way a to help encourage shopping locally for the holiday season in the St. Joseph.

One lucky shopper will win $10,000 as part of the program and other shoppers will win second chance prizes.

There are more than 120 businesses that are participating in this year's event.

For more information and a list of locations, click here.

The program runs until December 16 with the winning ticket number being drawn on December 18.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
After setting a record low Tuesday morning, temperatures are expected to rebound beginning today with even warmer temperatures expected this weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories