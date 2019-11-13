Shop St. Joseph kicks off Wednesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Camber of Commerce is kicking off the 2019 Shop St. Joseph program on Wednesday.

The annual program is way a to help encourage shopping locally for the holiday season in the St. Joseph.

One lucky shopper will win $10,000 as part of the program and other shoppers will win second chance prizes.

There are more than 120 businesses that are participating in this year's event.

For more information and a list of locations, click here.

The program runs until December 16 with the winning ticket number being drawn on December 18.