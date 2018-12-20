Shop St. Joseph second chance prize numbers announced

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Shop St. Joe second chance prize numbers have been released.
Click here for a complete list of second chance prize numbers.
Second chance prize winners must go to the store where the ticket was purchased to claim the prize.
The $10,000 winning grand prize ticket was claimed Wednesday.
This is the 11th year for the program.
Nearly 2 million tickets were handed out through 120 participating merchants.
