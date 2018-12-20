Clear

Shop St. Joseph second chance prize numbers announced

The $10,000 winning grand prize ticket was claimed Wednesday.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 2:43 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Shop St. Joe second chance prize numbers have been released.

Click here for a complete list of second chance prize numbers.

Second chance prize winners must go to the store where the ticket was purchased to claim the prize.

The $10,000 winning grand prize ticket was claimed Wednesday.

This is the 11th year for the program.

Nearly 2 million tickets were handed out through 120 participating merchants.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Overnight, we will continue to see windy conditions but there will begin to die down towards Friday morning. Skies will go from mostly cloudy to mostly clear as well. Lows will drop into the upper 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events