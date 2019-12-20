Shop St. Joseph winner awarded $10,000 grand prize

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— With just about 45 minutes remaining until the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce was going to draw another winner Thursday, Amanda Connett raced back to town to claim her $10,000 Shop St. Joe grand prize.

"I'm still a little bit in shock," Connett said. "It really hasn't registered yet that it happened."

Connett had just made it home to Gower when she checked her tickets.

She quickly realized that she had the winning ticket and raced back to St. Joe to claim the prize.

Connett was awarded the grand prize Friday morning at Albright Buick GMC Cadillac, where she has bought her car and goes for oil changes.

She is married with three children and works as a speech-language pathologist in the St. Joseph School District.

Connett said the family just built a home, so some of the money will go toward that and then also starting a college fund for their youngest child.