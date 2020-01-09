Shoppers prep for weekend winter storm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Shoppers took advantage of nice weather on Thursday to prepare for an impending winter storm.

"They’ve been getting ice melt, scrappers, shovels you name it," Gregory Glauser, floor manager Westlake Ace Hardware said.

Glauser that his store was pretty busy throughout the day.

The same scenario was found at the local Price Chopper, shoppers cleared out a few shelves of bread and milk.

As busy as Thursday was, they expect Friday to be even more hectic as the weather starts to turn, and as people head out on the roads those who take care of them will also be out, they say the rain expected to move in first will have an effect on how they approach the storm.

"We’re monitoring through that rain until we start to see those temperatures drop," Tonya Lohman, district maintenance and traffic engineer said. "Once they do, we will treat the roads."

Since the storm is forecasted to start as a rain event, Lohman said pretreatment effort wouldn't work.

Road crews and businesses say they plan to stay open throughout the storm to meet needs,

We’re here to serve," Glauser said. "That’s what it all about."

Store staff said they plan to see more shoppers on Friday as the weather conditions deteriorate.